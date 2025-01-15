Rajnath Singh Highlights India’s March Towards a Modern, Self-Reliant Military at 77th Army Day Celebrations

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the nation at the grand ‘Gaurav Gatha’ event in Pune on January 15, 2025, commemorating the 77th Army Day. The event showcased India’s military heritage, its modern advancements, and its future aspirations for self-reliance in defense. Held at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre, the celebration drew dignitaries, defense personnel, and civilians to witness an awe-inspiring tribute to the valor and legacy of the Indian Army.

Shri Rajnath Singh underlined the government’s commitment to transforming the Armed Forces into a modern, technologically advanced force capable of addressing the challenges of an ever-changing geopolitical landscape. He emphasized the rise of unconventional warfare methods, including cyber and space domains, and stressed the need for holistic capacity building and reforms within the military.

“Conflicts and wars will become more violent and unpredictable. With non-state actors increasingly resorting to terrorism and technology reshaping the nature of warfare, our Armed Forces must remain vigilant and ready for all eventualities,” said Shri Rajnath Singh.

The Minister reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing that strong military capabilities are essential for ensuring peace and progress.

Advancements in Defense Manufacturing

Highlighting strides towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defense, Shri Singh noted that India’s domestic defense production reached a record ₹1.27 lakh crore in the last financial year, with exports crossing ₹21,000 crore. He pointed to initiatives such as the notification of over 5,500 indigenized defense items and the Ministry of Defence’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Reforms.

Shri Singh stressed that strategic autonomy is a cornerstone of India’s defense policy, stating, “A country like India cannot depend on others for its security. Our achievements in manufacturing military equipment and exporting them to other nations are testimony to our capabilities.”

Tributes and New Initiatives

The event honored India’s brave soldiers with heartfelt tributes to their sacrifices. Shri Singh virtually laid the foundation stone for the Army Paralympic Node in Dighi, Pune, aimed at inspiring Divyang soldiers to excel in international competitions like the Paralympics and Asian Para Games. He also launched the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan App, enabling users to explore historical war zones and learn about India’s military history.

Additionally, a commemorative medallion celebrating the 352nd Coronation of Shivaji Maharaj and a special day cover were released. Eight Veer Naris and families of fallen soldiers were felicitated, recognizing their courage and sacrifices.

Cultural and Military Displays

The event featured a mesmerizing cultural and military presentation, divided into seven thematic sections:

Yudh Kala: Displayed India’s martial arts heritage, including Gatka, Kalaripayattu, and Tang-Ta. Yudh Pradarshan: A live tactical raid demonstration showcased the Army’s operational expertise and advanced technology. Pracheen Ranneeti: Explored ancient warfare strategies from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, emphasizing timeless lessons for modern military planning. Yudh Parivartan: Charted the evolution of warfare from ancient combat to mechanized battles. Shaurya Gatha: Honored iconic battles like Longewala and the valor of leaders such as Major Somnath Sharma. Samarth Bharat Saksham Sena: Highlighted the Indian Army’s role in nation-building and cutting-edge technology adoption. Tech Prowess Tableau: Displayed the latest military equipment and innovations.

Special Recognitions

Awards were presented to:

Bombay Engineers Group and Centre: Best Marching Contingent of the Army Day Parade.

Nepali Army Band: Recognized for its first-ever participation.

NCC Girls Contingent: Celebrated for symbolizing women empowerment in the Armed Forces.

Mission Olympics Tableau Team: For a striking presentation of India’s Olympic journey.

A unique Gaurav Kalash, containing water collected from various forts of Shivaji Maharaj by a 750-km Cyclothon team, was handed over to the Raksha Mantri, symbolizing India’s enduring military heritage.

A Vision for the Future

The 77th Army Day celebrations encapsulated the government’s vision of building a powerful and self-reliant military capable of ensuring India’s security and contributing to global peace. Shri Rajnath Singh’s address and the accompanying displays served as a reminder of the Armed Forces’ valor, resilience, and commitment to the nation.