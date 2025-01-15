CSBAG Decries Low Prosecution of GBV Cases, Calls for Increased Funding and Systemic Reforms

The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) has expressed concern over the alarmingly low prosecution rates of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases in Uganda, leaving many victims without justice and perpetuating a cycle of suffering.

Speaking before the Committee on Gender, Labour, and Social Development on January 14, 2025, Emmanuel Kashaija, a CSBAG representative, revealed that out of 12,700 defilement cases reported in 2023, only 940 convictions were secured. He attributed this to financing inadequacies within key institutions responsible for GBV prevention, mitigation, and case management.

Kashaija underscored that the Directorate of Public Prosecution and the Child and Family Protection Unit of Police are underfunded, which hampers their ability to address GBV issues effectively. Despite legal frameworks to curb practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), enforcement remains weak due to limited resources.

Challenges Victims Face

Kashaija detailed the systemic barriers victims face when seeking justice, including the lack of facilitation for police to investigate cases promptly. Victims are often required to fund their own medical examinations and transportation to district hospitals or headquarters to obtain critical evidence, leading many to abandon their cases.

“Victims are instead asked to facilitate the process, while perpetrators go unpunished. This creates a culture of impunity,” Kashaija said.

CSBAG has called on Parliament to allocate adequate funding to institutions handling GBV cases and proposed earmarking at least Shs2.6 billion for sensitization and public education campaigns.

Parliamentarians Voice Additional Concerns

Workers MP, Hon. Margret Rwabushaija, highlighted the existence of "modern slave markets" in Kyotera and Katakwi Districts, where girls without Ugandan passports are allegedly sold and smuggled into Kenya. “Police are aware of these markets but claim limited resources to intervene,” Rwabushaija stated.

Masindi District Woman MP, Hon. Florence Asiimwe, pointed to the low staffing levels in judicial institutions as a major hurdle in prosecuting GBV cases. “The creation of new judicial areas is commendable, but without sufficient state attorneys, chief magistrates have no cases to handle,” Asiimwe said.

Hon. Charles Bakkabulindi, Workers Representative, urged CSBAG to conduct in-depth research on the link between labor internalization and GBV, citing a significant number of abuse cases among migrant workers.

Call for Systemic Reforms and Funding

The discussion underscored the urgent need for systemic reforms and increased funding to address GBV. Key proposals included:

Allocating Shs2.6 billion for sensitization and education to prevent GBV. Strengthening the Directorate of Public Prosecution and Child and Family Protection Unit with more resources and personnel. Enhancing inter-agency collaboration to dismantle human trafficking networks. Addressing judicial staffing shortages to ensure timely prosecution of cases.

Broader Implications

The CSBAG emphasized that addressing GBV effectively requires not only adequate funding but also a commitment to systemic change, public awareness, and accountability at all levels of governance. Parliamentarians echoed these sentiments, urging swift action to protect vulnerable populations and uphold justice.

With these measures, stakeholders hope to turn the tide against GBV and provide victims with the justice they deserve.