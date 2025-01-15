Left Menu

Notorious Jewellery Heist Gang Busted in Pune

A three-member gang in Pune, identified as Ganesh Kathewade, Suresh Pawar, and Ajay alias Bhim Rajput, was arrested for thefts involving jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore. Police recovered significant amounts of gold, silver, and diamonds, seizing the stolen loot from the alleged burglars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A notorious gang of three was apprehended in Pune for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore in multiple theft incidents, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered 1 kg of gold, 3.5 kg of silver, and 135 diamond pieces from the suspects, according to an official from Swargate police station. The trio, identified as Ganesh Kathewade, Suresh Pawar, and Ajay, alias Bhim Rajput, was involved in a series of break-ins. A crucial tip-off led to the arrest of the gang, with Ganesh, considered the ringleader, confessing to 14 burglaries across the city, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil.

Patil also noted that Ganesh initially disguised himself using an online food delivery uniform. The other gang members, also with multiple charges, were involved in selling the stolen jewellery, converting it to cash, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

