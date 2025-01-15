Left Menu

Sunil Kumar Jha Appointed as Special Director General of CRPF

Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Jha has been appointed as the Special Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The 1993 batch officer from Bihar will serve until his retirement in January 2027, following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

In a significant development, Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Jha has been appointed as the Special Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a recent order from the Personnel Ministry.

Jha, who hails from the 1993 batch of the Indian Police Service, is an officer with the Bihar cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has confirmed Jha's appointment and stated that he will serve in this prominent role until his superannuation on January 31, 2027.

