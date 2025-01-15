Sunil Kumar Jha Appointed as Special Director General of CRPF

In a significant development, Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Jha has been appointed as the Special Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a recent order from the Personnel Ministry.

Jha, who hails from the 1993 batch of the Indian Police Service, is an officer with the Bihar cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has confirmed Jha's appointment and stated that he will serve in this prominent role until his superannuation on January 31, 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)