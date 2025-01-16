Arrest in Dahisar: Minor Assaulted, Gold Chain Snatched

In Mumbai's Dahisar area, a young man, identified as Aman Umesh Gupta, was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a minor and stealing her gold chain.

The incident unfolded on Monday night as a 17-year-old girl was returning from her coaching classes near Kandarpada Metro Station.

Local citizens intervened after hearing the girl's cries for help, capturing Gupta and handing him over to law enforcement, who subsequently charged him with robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)