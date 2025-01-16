Left Menu

Arrest in Dahisar: Minor Assaulted, Gold Chain Snatched

A 20-year-old man, Aman Umesh Gupta, was arrested in Mumbai's Dahisar area for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl and snatching her gold chain. The victim, returning from classes, was attacked but raised an alarm, leading to passers-by capturing the suspect and notifying the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:10 IST
Arrest in Dahisar: Minor Assaulted, Gold Chain Snatched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai's Dahisar area, a young man, identified as Aman Umesh Gupta, was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a minor and stealing her gold chain.

The incident unfolded on Monday night as a 17-year-old girl was returning from her coaching classes near Kandarpada Metro Station.

Local citizens intervened after hearing the girl's cries for help, capturing Gupta and handing him over to law enforcement, who subsequently charged him with robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025