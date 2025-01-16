Arrest in Dahisar: Minor Assaulted, Gold Chain Snatched
A 20-year-old man, Aman Umesh Gupta, was arrested in Mumbai's Dahisar area for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl and snatching her gold chain. The victim, returning from classes, was attacked but raised an alarm, leading to passers-by capturing the suspect and notifying the police.
In Mumbai's Dahisar area, a young man, identified as Aman Umesh Gupta, was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a minor and stealing her gold chain.
The incident unfolded on Monday night as a 17-year-old girl was returning from her coaching classes near Kandarpada Metro Station.
Local citizens intervened after hearing the girl's cries for help, capturing Gupta and handing him over to law enforcement, who subsequently charged him with robbery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
