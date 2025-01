Stalemate Over Chagos Islands Deal Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Britain's administration stated Wednesday it would seek the Trump administration's input before finalizing a sovereignty agreement with Mauritius over the contested Chagos Islands.

The UK and Mauritius are in ongoing negotiations about the Indian Ocean islands, which host a strategically crucial UK-US military base. However, the deal has met resistance from Trump and his allies, including Marco Rubio, who previously expressed concerns about potential risks to US national security.

The future of the islands, including the significant Diego Garcia base, is under scrutiny as the involved parties navigate political changes and financial disagreements. Britain and Mauritius had aimed to draft a settlement before Trump's White House entry, but discussions continue due to recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)