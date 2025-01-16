Ceasefire Agreement Aims to End 15-Month Gaza Conflict

Qatar's Prime Minister has declared a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, potentially ending a devastating 15-month conflict in Gaza. This significant development, announced in Doha after weeks of negotiations, aims to halt ongoing hostilities and initiate the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas.

The ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday, promises to liberate hostages and Palestinian prisoners in phases, allowing displaced residents to return to their homes. Humanitarian aid is also expected to pour into Gaza, a territory ravaged by over a year of intense fighting and bereft of essential resources.

While the agreement marks a hopeful step toward peace, many questions remain about Gaza's future governance and reconstruction. The international community continues to call for accountability and justice for those affected by the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)