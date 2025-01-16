Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Novartis vs. Generic Entresto

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. denied Novartis' attempt to block MSN Pharmaceuticals from launching a generic version of its top-selling heart-failure drug, Entresto. This decision allows MSN to proceed with the release, affecting Novartis' monopoly as its patent expires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 05:28 IST
Legal Showdown: Novartis vs. Generic Entresto

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. rejected Novartis' attempt to prevent MSN Pharmaceuticals from launching a generic version of the heart-failure medication, Entresto. The ruling signifies a pivotal moment for MSN as it paves the way for the introduction of the first U.S. generic iteration of the drug, which had generated over $6 billion in revenue for the Swiss-based pharmaceutical giant, Novartis, in 2023.

MSN's version of the drug received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, despite Novartis' efforts to stifle its rollout through litigation over patent infringements. The dispute escalated when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a Delaware judge's decision to invalidate one of Novartis' patents last week, maintaining the company's rights to sell Entresto until the upcoming expiration of their patent.

Even as Novartis sought further legal recourse to delay the generic's release, including suing the FDA, the court upheld its stance that only the patent case proceedings could impede the launch. On Wednesday, Judge Dabney Friedrich aligned with this view, allowing MSN's Thursday launch, further intensifying Novartis' legal entanglements as it awaits an emergency request decision in the district's circuit court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025