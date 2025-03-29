Left Menu

Judges Block Trump's Executive Orders Targeting Legal Giants

Two U.S. judges have temporarily blocked parts of Donald Trump's executive orders against law firms Jenner & Block and WilmerHale. These firms, representing various interests, argue that the orders threaten their existence. Meanwhile, Skadden Arps reached a separate agreement with the Trump administration, avoiding similar directives.

Updated: 29-03-2025 06:56 IST
In a significant legal battle, two U.S. judges have temporarily blocked critical portions of former President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting prominent law firms Jenner & Block and WilmerHale. The firms had taken legal action against the orders, which they claim unjustly threaten their operations and infringe on constitutional rights.

U.S. District Judge John Bates described parts of Trump's directive targeted at Jenner & Block as 'reprehensible,' noting that its provisions could jeopardize the firm's federal contracts and access to government facilities. In a separate ruling, Judge Richard Leon criticized Trump's orders against WilmerHale as retaliatory, though he denied requests to reinstate suspended security clearances.

Meanwhile, Skadden Arps managed to sidestep similar orders by reaching an agreement with the White House, committing to $100 million in pro bono projects. As these legal struggles continue, Trump's executive orders are under scrutiny for their potential impact on the legal profession and constitutional freedoms.

