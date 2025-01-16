Govt Boosts Funding for Upgrading Maritime Communication Networks

The New Zealand Government has announced a significant funding initiative to enhance critical communication networks for Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand. This investment aims to modernize infrastructure that underpins the country’s maritime search and rescue efforts, ensuring frontline services can operate efficiently and save lives, according to Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey.

Modernizing the National Maritime Distress and Safety Communications Service

“New Zealand has one of the largest maritime search and rescue zones in the world,” said Mr. Brown. “To coordinate teams across such vast distances, Maritime New Zealand relies on the National Maritime Distress and Safety Communications Service (NMDSCS). We are proud to announce funding to upgrade this vital system, making it easier for Maritime New Zealand to undertake their lifesaving work.”

The NMDSCS upgrade will modernize communications infrastructure to align with international standards, ensuring high-traffic waters are managed effectively. "Without this funding, the aging system poses real safety risks, as it nears the end of its operational life," Mr. Brown emphasized.

Improving Coastguard’s VHF Radio Network

In addition to upgrading NMDSCS, the Government is funding critical improvements to the Very High Frequency (VHF) maritime radio network used by Coastguard New Zealand. This network serves as a vital link between vessels in distress and rescue teams.

“The VHF radio network facilitates life-saving communication during emergencies, but it’s outdated and struggles to meet the growing demands of our maritime sectors,” explained Mr. Brown. “The new investment will provide Coastguard with reliable, modern technology to respond to emergencies and ensure Kiwis on the water make it home safely.”

The upgrades will replace aging infrastructure, future-proofing the VHF network to meet the needs of New Zealand’s recreational and commercial maritime activities.

Supporting Growing Maritime Activity

The enhancements to both NMDSCS and the Coastguard VHF network come at a critical time as maritime activity in New Zealand continues to grow, placing greater pressure on existing systems. “These upgrades are essential to support the increasing demands on our communication networks, particularly during busy summer months when search and rescue operations peak,” said Mr. Doocey.

Strengthening Rescue Resilience

“Our Government’s commitment to strengthening New Zealand’s rescue resilience reflects the vital work of Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand,” Mr. Doocey continued. “This investment not only modernizes communication systems but also enhances the safety and efficiency of maritime operations across our vast search and rescue zones.”

Additional Measures to Enhance Maritime Safety

In addition to the communication upgrades, the Government is exploring further measures to improve maritime safety, including:

Enhancing training programs for search and rescue personnel.

Promoting safety awareness campaigns for recreational and commercial maritime users.

Supporting the development of advanced navigation tools to aid rescue coordination.

These upgrades reaffirm the Government’s dedication to ensuring the safety of New Zealanders on the water. By investing in cutting-edge communication infrastructure, Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand are better equipped to save lives, adapt to increasing maritime demands, and provide a lifeline for those in distress.