Engineer Arrested in Corruption Sting

An executive engineer from Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. Prakash Taur allegedly reduced the bribe from Rs 50,000 to clear a contractor's bill. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught him in a trap operation.

An executive engineer from the state-run Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited, stationed in Maharashtra's Jalna district, has been arrested on allegations of bribery, according to official sources on Thursday.

Engineer Prakash Taur is accused of demanding Rs 50,000 to approve a contractor's bill for a transformer installation in Ambad. Following negotiations, the demanded amount was reduced to Rs 40,000, disclosed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official.

Acting on a complaint from the contractor, the ACB orchestrated a sting operation, capturing Taur in the act as he accepted the bribe on Wednesday evening. The operation, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Balu Jadhavara, resulted in Taur being charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the same source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

