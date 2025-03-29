Left Menu

Carlos Lehder: Arrested Upon Return to Colombia

Former drug trafficker Carlos Lehder, a founding leader of the Medellin Cartel, was arrested in Colombia after arriving from Germany. Initially sentenced to life plus 135 years, his sentence was reduced, and he was released in 2020. Lehder was detained due to an active arrest warrant.

Updated: 29-03-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 06:39 IST
Carlos Lehder: Arrested Upon Return to Colombia
  • Colombia

Colombian authorities arrested former drug lord Carlos Lehder on Friday as he arrived in the country from Germany. Lehder, a founding leader of the notorious Medellin Cartel, was picked up on an existing warrant, according to Colombia's migration officials.

Lehder was originally sentenced in 1988 to life plus 135 years after being convicted in a Florida court on cocaine trafficking charges. His sentence was later reduced by 55 years after he provided testimony against Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. Lehder was eventually released in 2020 due to health concerns.

In a video released by the migration authority, Lehder was seen wearing a suit and tie, surrounded by security agents. Colombian officials confirmed that Lehder had been handed over to the police.

