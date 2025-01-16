Inside South Africa's Illegal Gold Mine Siege: A Deadly Showdown
A deadly siege on an illegal gold mine near Stilfontein, South Africa, has resulted in at least 78 miner deaths, with authorities rescuing 246 survivors. Amidst criticism, the government defends its tactics to combat illegal mining, blaming the illicit gold trade for economic losses exceeding $3 billion last year.
South African police launched a challenging operation at an illegal gold mine near Stilfontein, where a camera was used to investigate the depths for potential survivors or corpses. This follows a months-long crackdown resulting in at least 78 miner deaths.
During the three-day court-ordered rescue, 246 survivors were brought to the surface, many of whom were found emaciated. The government has defended these severe measures as essential to curb illegal mining and protect the economy, citing the trade's $3 billion cost to South Africa.
While criticism mounts over the 'horrific' tactics employed, notably the deprivation of food and water, police are pressing on with efforts to dismantle illegal operations and identify the leading figures behind them.
