Left Menu

Inside South Africa's Illegal Gold Mine Siege: A Deadly Showdown

A deadly siege on an illegal gold mine near Stilfontein, South Africa, has resulted in at least 78 miner deaths, with authorities rescuing 246 survivors. Amidst criticism, the government defends its tactics to combat illegal mining, blaming the illicit gold trade for economic losses exceeding $3 billion last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:44 IST
Inside South Africa's Illegal Gold Mine Siege: A Deadly Showdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BarrickGold)

South African police launched a challenging operation at an illegal gold mine near Stilfontein, where a camera was used to investigate the depths for potential survivors or corpses. This follows a months-long crackdown resulting in at least 78 miner deaths.

During the three-day court-ordered rescue, 246 survivors were brought to the surface, many of whom were found emaciated. The government has defended these severe measures as essential to curb illegal mining and protect the economy, citing the trade's $3 billion cost to South Africa.

While criticism mounts over the 'horrific' tactics employed, notably the deprivation of food and water, police are pressing on with efforts to dismantle illegal operations and identify the leading figures behind them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025