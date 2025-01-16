Intensifying Conflict: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

An intense encounter has erupted between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, senior police officials report. The skirmish commenced around 9 am on Thursday as a joint security team conducted an anti-Naxalite operation in the southern Bijapur forest.

As gunfire continues, authorities remain on high alert, with participants including the District Reserve Guard from three districts and several CRPF battalions, notably the elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA. The operation intensifies amid efforts to curb rising Naxalite activities in the area.

Earlier this month, Naxalites executed a severe offensive, detonating a large explosive, resulting in casualties among security personnel and civilians. This escalating tension underscores the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining order and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)