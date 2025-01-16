Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a fierce encounter emerged between security personnel and Naxalites. Taking place in the forest of south Bijapur, the gunfight involved District Reserve Guard, CRPF’s CoBRA unit, and more. The incident follows a recent major Naxalite attack in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter has erupted between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, senior police officials report. The skirmish commenced around 9 am on Thursday as a joint security team conducted an anti-Naxalite operation in the southern Bijapur forest.

As gunfire continues, authorities remain on high alert, with participants including the District Reserve Guard from three districts and several CRPF battalions, notably the elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA. The operation intensifies amid efforts to curb rising Naxalite activities in the area.

Earlier this month, Naxalites executed a severe offensive, detonating a large explosive, resulting in casualties among security personnel and civilians. This escalating tension underscores the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining order and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

