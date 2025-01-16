Diplomatic Navigation: Philippines and China Seek Cooperation Amidst South China Sea Tensions

The Philippines has officially raised concerns to China regarding the actions of its coast guard in the disputed South China Sea during a recent bilateral consultation meeting. Despite these ongoing tensions, they continue to seek avenues for diplomacy and collaboration.

During the meeting, Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro asserted the possibility of navigating these challenges through diplomatic means. 'We firmly believe that despite the unresolved challenges and differences, there is genuine space for diplomatic and pragmatic cooperation in dealing with our issues in the South China Sea,' Lazaro stated in her opening remarks.

Philippines and China's meeting reflects a shared interest in maintaining dialogue and finding common ground on territorial matters, with both parties looking to reconcile differences through peaceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)