Pam Bondi Vows to Maintain DOJ Independence Amidst Political Pressure

Pam Bondi, nominated by Donald Trump for attorney general, reassured Democratic senators on Wednesday about maintaining the Justice Department's impartiality. Despite this, she remained open to investigating Trump's political adversaries if required.

During a sometimes-contentious confirmation hearing, Bondi faced questions about upholding the Justice Department's independence from potential White House directives. Democrats expressed concerns over Trump's history of pressuring the department to serve his interests, while Republicans lauded Bondi for promising a fresh start for a department they view as overly liberal.

Despite her efforts to assure the committee, Bondi was criticized for echoing Trump's rhetoric and avoiding definitive positions on controversial topics, such as the 2020 election outcome. Her nomination continues to fuel debate around political influence within the Justice Department.

