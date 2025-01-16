Vaal Dam Levels Surge to 50.53% Amid Heavy Rains, Boosting National Water Supply

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is closely monitoring the Vaal Dam as its water levels continue to rise rapidly. Following last week’s low of 24.3%, the dam’s levels have more than doubled, now standing at an impressive 50.53%, according to real-time data released on Wednesday.

This drastic improvement follows heavy rainfall in Gauteng and other provinces, including North West, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa confirmed that the risk of the Vaal Dam dropping below its critical minimum operating level of 18% has been averted.

Vaal Dam Recovery

“The dam had been on a downward spiral for months, with evaporation losses caused by elevated temperatures and minimal rainfall in the Vaal catchment contributing to the decline. Plans were in place to release water from the Sterkfontein Dam when the dam reached 18%, but this is no longer necessary due to significant inflows from the recent rains,” Mavasa explained.

The current water levels are now above 50%, ensuring a secure water supply for the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which provides water to Gauteng and key industries. The IVRS has surged from 71.4% to 79.4% this week, reflecting the broader improvement in national water reserves.

Nationwide Water Storage Boost

South Africa’s dam levels have seen a remarkable increase overall, with national storage levels rising from 74.5% last week to 79.8%. Heavy rains brought localized flooding but significantly boosted water storage across provinces.

Mpumalanga : 82.9% to 93.1%

: 82.9% to 93.1% KwaZulu-Natal : 81.0% to 91.2%

: 81.0% to 91.2% Limpopo : 73.2% to 82.6%

: 73.2% to 82.6% North West : 64.7% to 72.5%

: 64.7% to 72.5% Free State: 68.5% to 72.6%

Rainfall in some areas exceeded 150 mm, while parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal recorded over 200 mm.

Caution During Flooding

While the rainfall has relieved water scarcity concerns, Mavasa warned residents in affected areas to remain vigilant as heavy rains can be hazardous.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation urges residents to avoid water bodies and flooded areas. Pedestrians should not cross bridges, and motorists must avoid driving through flooded roads, even if the water appears shallow,” Mavasa advised.

She emphasized the dangers posed by floodwaters, urging everyone to prioritize safety and stay indoors whenever possible during heavy rainfall.

Looking Ahead

With more rain expected in central and eastern regions, including Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal, water levels are anticipated to rise further. However, the department reiterated the need for citizens to continue using water sparingly despite improved storage levels.

“Our recent gains can only be sustained if we use water efficiently,” Mavasa concluded.

By remaining cautious and conserving water, South Africans can ensure continued water security while minimizing risks posed by heavy rains.