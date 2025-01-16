Left Menu

SAPS Appeals for Public Help in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case in Welkom

Police urgently seek assistance in locating hit-and-run driver, while Ladybrand K9 Unit arrests suspect with unlicensed firearm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:34 IST
According to the police statement, a male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was tragically struck by a vehicle while walking on a road in the Free State. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Welkom is urgently appealing to the public for help in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on 21 December 2024 in the Bedelia area.

According to the police statement, a male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was tragically struck by a vehicle while walking on a road in the Free State. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident. The pedestrian, who was wearing black trousers, a blue T-shirt with white and red stripes, and navy-blue sneakers, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the tragedy, SAPS is calling on the public for assistance in locating the driver. Detective Warrant Officer Tshediso Nthaba of the Welkom Detective Services can be reached at 083 525 3771 or 057 391 6235/6 for any tips or leads. Additionally, anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

In a separate incident in the Free State, the Ladybrand K9 Unit successfully apprehended a wanted suspect in connection with the discharge of a firearm in a public area. On 15 January 2025, at approximately 18:05, the police stopped a taxi suspecting it was transporting an individual involved in a previous firearms-related incident. The suspect was found at his home, where further investigation led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition hidden under the passenger seat of his vehicle.

The firearm will undergo ballistic analysis, and efforts are underway to determine its lawful owner. The suspect is now facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is scheduled to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate Court on Friday.

These two separate incidents highlight ongoing efforts by the SAPS to address crime and ensure public safety in the Free State. The community's assistance is crucial in helping solve these cases.

