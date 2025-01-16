Pension Dispute Reaches Supreme Court: Retired Professor's Fight for Justice

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to review a contempt petition filed by Dr. R B Dubey, a retired assistant professor from Madhya Pradesh. The petition seeks the enforcement of a previous court order for the release of his pension and other retiral benefits.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, and set the matter for hearing on February 18, 2025. The bench clarified that Rajan's personal presence is not required at this stage.

Dubey's legal representative, Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, argues that the authorities have willfully ignored the Supreme Court's directive from July 30, 2024. The plea indicates that Dubey's request for voluntary retirement in 2003 and subsequent calculation issues regarding his service period have delayed his rightful pension.

(With inputs from agencies.)