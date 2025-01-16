Left Menu

Pension Dispute Reaches Supreme Court: Retired Professor's Fight for Justice

The Supreme Court will examine a contempt petition by Dr. R B Dubey, a retired professor, seeking the release of his pension and benefits. Despite a court order in July 2024, authorities have not adhered to the directive. Dubey's case highlights legal battles in securing retirement dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:32 IST
Pension Dispute Reaches Supreme Court: Retired Professor's Fight for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to review a contempt petition filed by Dr. R B Dubey, a retired assistant professor from Madhya Pradesh. The petition seeks the enforcement of a previous court order for the release of his pension and other retiral benefits.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has issued a notice to Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, and set the matter for hearing on February 18, 2025. The bench clarified that Rajan's personal presence is not required at this stage.

Dubey's legal representative, Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, argues that the authorities have willfully ignored the Supreme Court's directive from July 30, 2024. The plea indicates that Dubey's request for voluntary retirement in 2003 and subsequent calculation issues regarding his service period have delayed his rightful pension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025