Britain's Biggest Drug Bust: A Record Year in Seizures

In the year leading to March 2024, Britain seized over 119 metric tonnes of illegal drugs worth approximately 3 billion pounds, marking the highest on record. Police and border officials reported a 52% increase in seizures, highlighting the government's tough stance against organized crime.

Britain notched a significant victory in its fight against illegal drugs, seizing over 119 metric tonnes valued at around 3 billion pounds in the year leading to March 2024. This figure, according to a government report released Thursday, marks the highest amount since records began in 1973.

New data from England and Wales reveal a 52% rise in drug interceptions, including over 28 tonnes of cocaine and 74 tonnes of herbal cannabis. In total, 217,644 drug seizures were documented for the period, a stark increase from the 191,623 reported in 2022/23.

Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra emphasized the government's commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks attempting to illegally smuggle drugs. In a landmark February operation, the National Crime Agency made the largest-ever UK seizure of Class A drugs, intercepting 5.7 tonnes of cocaine at a southern England port.

