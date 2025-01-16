Left Menu

Railway Unions Demand Fair Night Duty Allowance

Railway unions are urging the government to reassess the Night Duty Allowance criteria, which limits eligibility based on pay level and basic salary. They argue that the current ceiling of Rs 43,600, set by a 2020 office memorandum, is unjust and discouraging for employees at higher levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:22 IST
Railway Unions Demand Fair Night Duty Allowance
  • Country:
  • India

Railway unions have called on the government to review the current Night Duty Allowance (NDA) policies following the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. They argue that the existing pay ceiling of Rs 43,600 is inequitable and demoralizing for senior employees.

The Department of Personnel and Training's July 2020 office memorandum stipulates that the basic pay ceiling for receiving NDA is Rs 43,600. This has led to dissatisfaction among employees at higher pay levels who feel excluded from this benefit.

Union representatives highlight the unjust distinction between employees who fall within pay level 7 and those in levels 8 and 9. They advocate for a more inclusive approach, emphasizing the unique operational nature of the railway sector compared to other government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025