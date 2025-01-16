Railway Unions Demand Fair Night Duty Allowance

Railway unions have called on the government to review the current Night Duty Allowance (NDA) policies following the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission. They argue that the existing pay ceiling of Rs 43,600 is inequitable and demoralizing for senior employees.

The Department of Personnel and Training's July 2020 office memorandum stipulates that the basic pay ceiling for receiving NDA is Rs 43,600. This has led to dissatisfaction among employees at higher pay levels who feel excluded from this benefit.

Union representatives highlight the unjust distinction between employees who fall within pay level 7 and those in levels 8 and 9. They advocate for a more inclusive approach, emphasizing the unique operational nature of the railway sector compared to other government departments.

