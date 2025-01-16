Left Menu

Man Arrested for Marriage Scam Unveiled in Odisha

A 28-year-old man from Odisha's Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 3.12 lakh under the guise of marriage. The suspect, arrested nearly five months after the complaint, took the money for business purposes and later refused marriage and repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:52 IST
Man Arrested for Marriage Scam Unveiled in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man has been apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly defrauding a woman of approximately Rs 3.12 lakh by promising marriage, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, hailing from Mujagada near Bhanjanagar, was captured on Wednesday, nearly five months following a 30-year-old woman's complaint to the Aska Police Station, an officer disclosed.

The arrest followed a tip-off, and further investigations are underway, as confirmed by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025