Man Arrested for Marriage Scam Unveiled in Odisha

A 28-year-old man has been apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly defrauding a woman of approximately Rs 3.12 lakh by promising marriage, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, hailing from Mujagada near Bhanjanagar, was captured on Wednesday, nearly five months following a 30-year-old woman's complaint to the Aska Police Station, an officer disclosed.

The arrest followed a tip-off, and further investigations are underway, as confirmed by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)