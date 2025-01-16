Man Arrested for Marriage Scam Unveiled in Odisha
A 28-year-old man from Odisha's Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 3.12 lakh under the guise of marriage. The suspect, arrested nearly five months after the complaint, took the money for business purposes and later refused marriage and repayment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A 28-year-old man has been apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly defrauding a woman of approximately Rs 3.12 lakh by promising marriage, police reported on Thursday.
The accused, hailing from Mujagada near Bhanjanagar, was captured on Wednesday, nearly five months following a 30-year-old woman's complaint to the Aska Police Station, an officer disclosed.
The arrest followed a tip-off, and further investigations are underway, as confirmed by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement