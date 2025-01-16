Illegal Entry Unveiled: Bangladeshi Man's Decade-Long Disguise

In a startling development, Delhi police have detained a Bangladeshi national, Eme Khan, who allegedly entered India illegally a decade ago, masquerading as a transgender individual.

The police swooped in following a tip-off about suspicious activities involving a group of transgenders in West Delhi's Vikas Puri area. Their operation led to Khan's apprehension and subsequent deportation.

During investigation, Khan was unable to produce valid identification documents. Further probing revealed his origins near Dhaka, Bangladesh, where he had embarked on his illegal journey to India, resorting to a transgender disguise for evading discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)