Illegal Entry Unveiled: Bangladeshi Man's Decade-Long Disguise
A Bangladeshi man named Eme Khan, who illegally entered India a decade ago by posing as a transgender, has been detained by Delhi police. Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended Khan, who failed to present valid identification and disclosed his illegal status during interrogation.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, Delhi police have detained a Bangladeshi national, Eme Khan, who allegedly entered India illegally a decade ago, masquerading as a transgender individual.
The police swooped in following a tip-off about suspicious activities involving a group of transgenders in West Delhi's Vikas Puri area. Their operation led to Khan's apprehension and subsequent deportation.
During investigation, Khan was unable to produce valid identification documents. Further probing revealed his origins near Dhaka, Bangladesh, where he had embarked on his illegal journey to India, resorting to a transgender disguise for evading discovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)