Luxury Hotel Seized Amidst Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has taken decisive action in a high-profile money laundering probe by attaching assets worth over Rs 200 crore, including an under-construction luxury hotel located in a prime area of Colombo.

The assets are linked to Gurugram-based Krrish Realtech Pvt. Ltd., a company promoted by businessman Amit Katyal, who is also alleged to be closely associated with the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The ED's investigation stems from multiple FIRs alleging that Katyal and his associates defrauded numerous investors, misrepresenting facts and siphoning funds to Sri Lanka.

