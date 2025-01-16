Left Menu

Luxury Hotel Seized Amidst Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over Rs 200 crore, including a luxury hotel in Colombo, linked to Gurugram-based Krrish Realtech Pvt. Ltd. in a money laundering case. Businessman Amit Katyal, associated with the RJD chief's family, has been implicated in defrauding homebuyers and misappropriating funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has taken decisive action in a high-profile money laundering probe by attaching assets worth over Rs 200 crore, including an under-construction luxury hotel located in a prime area of Colombo.

The assets are linked to Gurugram-based Krrish Realtech Pvt. Ltd., a company promoted by businessman Amit Katyal, who is also alleged to be closely associated with the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The ED's investigation stems from multiple FIRs alleging that Katyal and his associates defrauded numerous investors, misrepresenting facts and siphoning funds to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

