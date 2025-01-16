UK Ministers Signal Support for New Chinese Embassy in London with Conditions

The British foreign and interior ministers have announced conditional support for China's proposed new embassy in London, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic relations. The move comes with requests for minor updates to the planning application.

China acquired Royal Mint Court, a historic location near the Tower of London, in 2018. However, their initial planning application was rejected by the local council. With central government now managing the decision process, a May resolution is expected following an inquiry next month.

In a joint letter, Foreign Minister David Lammy and Interior Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the need for countries to maintain diplomatic premises in each other's capitals. They expressed support contingent on China relinquishing diplomatic accreditations at other London sites. The announcement underscores the Labour government's effort to enhance UK-China ties after previous tensions.

