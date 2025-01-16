Left Menu

Ceasefire Unravels: Strike Targets Hostage Location

A strike by Israel occurred despite a ceasefire announcement, targeting a location where Hamas claims a female hostage was held. The fate of the hostage remains unknown, according to the al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Ubaida.

In a surprising twist following a declared ceasefire deal, Israel conducted a strike that reportedly targeted a location with a female hostage, according to Hamas' armed wing.

The al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, has confirmed this claim but did not provide further details on the hostage's status.

This incident underscores the fragility of ceasefire agreements in volatile regions.

