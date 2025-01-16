Left Menu

APSCC Denounces Foreign Meddling Amid Dhesi's Comments

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) in Kashmir criticized UK Labour Party leader Tanmanjeet Dhesi for discussing India's internal matters, specifically questioning the UK's role in 'Operation Blue Star.' APSCC stressed that foreign interference is unwelcome, favoring democratic solutions for political and economic disparities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) in Kashmir has sharply criticized British Labour Party leader Tanmanjeet Dhesi for discussing India's internal affairs. This criticism comes after Dhesi requested an investigation in the UK Parliament into the alleged role of the British government in 'Operation Blue Star' in 1984.

Jagmohan Singh Raina, Chairman of APSCC, emphasized, "We do not appreciate meddling by foreign governments and legislators in the internal affairs of our country." Raina highlighted that the Sikh community has consistently opposed comments from foreign governments about India's internal issues.

Raina further reiterated that while political and economic disparities exist in India, they will be addressed through democratic means, rejecting any form of interference from neighboring countries or foreign legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

