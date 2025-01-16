Left Menu

Tragic Triple Homicide Shakes Chendamangalam

Three family members were brutally murdered in Chendamangalam, allegedly by their neighbor Rithu Jayan, who has been detained by police. The victims were identified as Venu, his wife Usha, and daughter-in-law Vinisha. Personal vendetta is suspected as the motive behind the killings, with Jithin injured and hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:09 IST
In a shocking incident, three members of a family were brutally murdered in Chendamangalam, near North Paravur, on Thursday evening. The victims were allegedly hacked to death by their neighbor.

The suspect, 28-year-old Rithu Jayan, was apprehended by officers and has a record of criminal offenses. Police believe a personal grudge motivated the gruesome killings.

Victims Venu, Usha, and Vinisha were identified by authorities, while Jithin survived with severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment. The bodies have been transferred to North Paravur Taluk Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

