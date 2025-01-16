Tragic Triple Homicide Shakes Chendamangalam

In a shocking incident, three members of a family were brutally murdered in Chendamangalam, near North Paravur, on Thursday evening. The victims were allegedly hacked to death by their neighbor.

The suspect, 28-year-old Rithu Jayan, was apprehended by officers and has a record of criminal offenses. Police believe a personal grudge motivated the gruesome killings.

Victims Venu, Usha, and Vinisha were identified by authorities, while Jithin survived with severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment. The bodies have been transferred to North Paravur Taluk Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)