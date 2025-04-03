Family Tragedy in Thane: Son Allegedly Murders Father

In a shocking incident, police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended a man accused of murdering his father. The alleged crime took place at their biryani outlet on Wednesday in the Badlapur area, leaving the local community in shock.

The victim, Anant Karale, was reportedly killed by his 34-year-old son, Ganesh Karale, who allegedly used a sharp knife to slit his father's throat. The motive behind the gruesome act remains unknown, authorities said.

Local residents alerted the police, who arrived promptly, securing the scene and sending the body for an autopsy. The suspect is facing charges under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)