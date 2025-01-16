Government Approves 8th Pay Commission: A Commitment to Employee Welfare

The Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS), associated with the RSS, expressed approval over the Indian government's annunciation to initiate the 8th Pay Commission. This decision is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the welfare of government employees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has green-lit the establishment of the commission to amend the salaries of approximately 50 lakh central government employees and adjust the allowances for 65 lakh pensioners.

Ravindra Himte, the general secretary of BMS, acknowledged the government's commitment, emphasizing the long-standing push from BMS for this commission. Continuous dialogues and advocacy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paved the way for this fruition, showcasing a government receptive to its workers' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)