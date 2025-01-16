Chaos in Khyber: Unknown Assailants Target Frontier Constabulary Residences
Unknown assailants set fire to the residences of Frontier Constabulary (FC) officials in Pakistan’s Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, causing extensive damage but no loss of life. The attack occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district. A police constable was also killed in a separate attack in Lakki Marwat district.
In a recent attack, unidentified assailants targeted the residences of Frontier Constabulary officials in Pakistan's Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province. The assailants set the homes ablaze in the Kot Laloo area of Dera Ismail Khan district without causing any casualties, local police reported.
While FC personnel were on duty at the time, women and children were removed from harm's way before the houses were reduced to ashes. Police forces arrived swiftly at the scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
In a separate incident in Lakki Marwat district, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, further intensifying regional security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
