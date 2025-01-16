Left Menu

Mother Wins Custody Battle: Upholding Rights of Natural Guardians

The Allahabad High Court upheld a family court's decision granting custody of a four-year-old girl to her mother, emphasizing the mother's role as the natural guardian. Despite the father's objections, the court ruled in favor of the mother, citing the child's welfare as paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:58 IST
Mother Wins Custody Battle: Upholding Rights of Natural Guardians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has confirmed that a mother remains the natural guardian of a child under five, typically granting her custody rights. The decision was announced by a bench featuring Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Donadi Ramesh.

The case followed a plea by Amit Dhama, who challenged a family court's ruling that had awarded custody of his four-year-old daughter to his estranged wife. Despite the father's long-term care of the child, the High Court emphasized the importance of the mother's role in meeting the child's various needs.

The High Court also noted that no allegations of harm to the child by the mother had been raised. Balancing the interests of both parties and the child's welfare, the court upheld the family court's custody decision but granted visitation rights to both parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025