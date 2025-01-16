TikTok In the Balance: Trump's Strategic Moves

The future of TikTok in the United States hangs in the balance, as President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser confirmed efforts to retain the app under a viable deal. Representative Mike Waltz mentioned a possible 90-day extension for ByteDance to finalize its divestiture, giving TikTok a temporary stay.

Used by over 170 million Americans, TikTok faces a potential ban, despite Trump's desire to keep it operational. The legal complexities persist, with some lawmakers advocating for an even longer extension. Meanwhile, TikTok did not comment on its shutdown plans ahead of a looming federal ban.

Compounding the intrigue, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend Trump's inauguration. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on the app's fate. As key stakeholders, investors, and politicians remain at odds, the resolution of TikTok's status remains a focal point of debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)