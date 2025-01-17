Left Menu

Nation Awaits Verdict in Kolkata's Tragic Hospital Crime

The verdict in the rape and murder case of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata will be announced soon. Charged individual Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is facing a trial after the crime ignited protests and demands for justice across India. The case was transferred to the CBI, which seeks the death penalty.

  • Country:
  • India

The long-anticipated verdict in the shocking case of a doctor's rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata is set to be announced this Saturday. This case has stirred widespread outrage and prolonged protests across the nation.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer associated with the Kolkata police, stands accused of the heinous crime against the postgraduate doctor on August 9 of last year. After initially being apprehended by the Kolkata Police, the Calcutta High Court intervened, transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has pressed for the death penalty.

The in-camera trial saw 50 witnesses testify, and was concluded on January 9. The victim's family anticipates more arrests. Civil society and even rival football clubs have rallied for justice, with the Supreme Court commissioning a report on doctor safety nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

