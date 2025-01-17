Unyielding Pursuit of Justice: The RG Kar Hospital Case

As Kolkata's Sealdah court gears up to deliver its verdict in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, the victim's family claims the investigation has not fully rounded up all suspects. The case has been a watershed moment, sparking nationwide protests and demands for justice.

Arrested on August 10, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was charged with the crime that left the nation reeling after the victim's body was discovered in a state-run hospital. The additional district and sessions judge's ruling is expected on Saturday, but the victim's parents argue that others involved in the crime remain at large.

Alleging that crucial evidence was mishandled or erased, the victim's mother suggested the involvement of multiple perpetrators, speculating that her daughter might have been silenced for uncovering secrets. They insist on a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice for their daughter and vow to continue their fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)