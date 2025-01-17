Strategic Bond: Iran and Russia Forge New Alliance

In a significant diplomatic move, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Moscow to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit underscores the growing alliance between the two nations.

This meeting culminated in the signing of a strategic partnership treaty, marking a pivotal moment in Iran-Russia relations. The treaty aims to solidify cooperation and mutual interests.

Reported by TASS, this development reflects a shift in geopolitical alliances as both countries seek to strengthen their positions on the world stage.

