Strategic Bond: Iran and Russia Forge New Alliance
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed and signed a strategic partnership treaty, highlighting the strengthening ties between Iran and Russia. This development was reported by the Russian news agency TASS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic move, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Moscow to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit underscores the growing alliance between the two nations.
This meeting culminated in the signing of a strategic partnership treaty, marking a pivotal moment in Iran-Russia relations. The treaty aims to solidify cooperation and mutual interests.
Reported by TASS, this development reflects a shift in geopolitical alliances as both countries seek to strengthen their positions on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
