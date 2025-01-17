Privacy Showdown: Chinese Tech Giants Face EU Data Complaints
Austrian advocacy group Noyb has filed a privacy complaint against Chinese companies, including TikTok and Shein, alleging unlawful data transfers to China. This marks Noyb's first complaint against Chinese firms, demanding suspensions and fines. The issue raises concerns over data protection laws between the EU and China.
Austrian advocacy group Noyb has launched a privacy complaint against several prominent Chinese companies, including TikTok, Shein, and Xiaomi, alleging the unlawful transfer of EU user data to China. Filed on Thursday, the grievances mark Noyb's first challenge against Chinese firms.
Noyb, previously known for targeting American tech giants like Apple and Meta, has submitted six complaints to authorities in Greece, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Austria. The group aims to suspend the controversial data transfers and impose hefty fines that could reach up to 4% of a company's global earnings.
Despite the Chinese government's denial of demanding foreign data, European authorities, including the EU's GDPR regime, maintain that such transfers are illegal. Kleanthi Sardeli, a data protection lawyer at Noyb, emphasized the urgency of terminating these data movements due to China's surveillance landscape.
