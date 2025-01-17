A New Milestone: US Consulate to Open in Bengaluru

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the US to establish a consulate in Bengaluru, highlighting its importance. The new consulate marks a significant step in India-US relations. However, visa services won't be immediately available, with Jaishankar emphasizing the need for early operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:34 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on the United States to set up a US consulate in Bengaluru, pledging that India would reciprocate with a diplomatic mission in Los Angeles. His remarks came during a site dedication ceremony in Bengaluru, celebrating the impending start of the city's fifth US consulate.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, noted that the new consulate wouldn't initially handle visa services. Nonetheless, Jaishankar pushed for prompt operational commencement, stating it as his priority discussion with future US Secretary of State Nominee Marco Rubio. He emphasized Bengaluru's vital role, citing statistics and existing direct flights to San Francisco.

The establishment of the consulate in Bengaluru is seen as a culmination of consistent local demand and is expected to bolster collaborations in defense and education between the nations. The ceremony underscored increasing global importance attributed to Karnataka's capital, with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar acknowledging Bengaluru's status as a safe haven for global firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

