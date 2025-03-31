Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Mission: Saudi Arabia Awaits

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May for his first foreign visit of his second term. Discussions about this trip have occurred between senior U.S. and Saudi officials amidst broader talks, including those on the Ukraine conflict.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May, marking his first overseas trip of his second term. This information comes from Axios, citing multiple sources familiar with Trump's travel plans.

Discussions regarding this visit have been underway in recent weeks. Senior officials from the United States and Saudi Arabia reportedly deliberated the potential trip, holding talks on the fringes of more comprehensive discussions about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The visit highlights continuing diplomatic ties between the two nations, even as global focus shifts toward pressing geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

