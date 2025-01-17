Three Siblings Externed for Alleged Criminal Activities

In a significant move to curb criminal activities, three siblings have been externed from the regions of Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for a two-year period, according to a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III-Kalyan) Atul Zende identified the individuals as Akash Gavli, aged 33, Shyam Gavli, aged 34, and Navnath Gavli, aged 28. The trio had reportedly been involved in various criminal activities within the Kolsewadi police station limits for an extended period.

The allegations against them are severe, including charges of attempted murder, assault, and illegal possession of weapons, warranting their externment. Currently, the three are lodged in a jail in Satara as part of the legal proceedings.

