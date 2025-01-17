Left Menu

Three Siblings Externed for Alleged Criminal Activities

Three siblings, identified as Akash, Shyam, and Navnath Gavli, have been externed from Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for two years due to alleged criminal activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende stated that the charges include attempts at murder, assault, and illegal weapon possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:55 IST
Three Siblings Externed for Alleged Criminal Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb criminal activities, three siblings have been externed from the regions of Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for a two-year period, according to a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III-Kalyan) Atul Zende identified the individuals as Akash Gavli, aged 33, Shyam Gavli, aged 34, and Navnath Gavli, aged 28. The trio had reportedly been involved in various criminal activities within the Kolsewadi police station limits for an extended period.

The allegations against them are severe, including charges of attempted murder, assault, and illegal possession of weapons, warranting their externment. Currently, the three are lodged in a jail in Satara as part of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025