Amit Shah Honors Shivaji at Raigad: A Day of Tributes and Political Nuances

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on the warrior king's 345th death anniversary, accompanied by Maharashtra's political figures. After tributes at Pachad, Shah attended events at Raigad and dined with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare amid ongoing political discussions over the Raigad guardian minister post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigad | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:15 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to Maharashtra's legendary Maratha warrior, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Raigad Fort on Saturday to commemorate the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Accompanying him were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other significant political figures.

Upon arrival, Amit Shah and the dignitaries honored Shivaji's mother, Jijabai, with floral tributes at Pachad near Raigad Fort. The Union Minister then attended a series of programs at the historic site, underscoring the day's reverence.

As political strains linger over the Raigad guardian minister appointment, Shah's luncheon with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare remained clear of political discourse. The ongoing debate involves the Shiv Sena's challenge to Fadnavis's appointment of Aditi Tatkare over their preference for Bharat Gogawale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

