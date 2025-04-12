Left Menu

Political Tensions Underscore 'Non-Political' Lunch in Raigad

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare hosted a lunch for Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raigad, described as 'non-political'. Despite assurances, the absence of local Shiv Sena leaders and speculation over the Raigad guardian minister post reveal underlying tensions within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigad | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move marked by political intrigue, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare hosted a supposedly 'non-political' lunch for Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Raigad residence. While Tatkare emphasized that the meeting had no political agenda, the absence of Shiv Sena leaders fueled speculation about tensions within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The discord appears centered on the coveted position of Raigad district guardian minister, with Tatkare's daughter Aditi as a potential contender. However, she faces opposition from Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale, which adds to the complexity of the local political landscape.

The luncheon saw prominent political figures such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in attendance. Despite the gathering's non-political billing, the event underscored the challenges within the Mahayuti coalition, particularly regarding the allocation of influential roles in districts like Raigad and Nashik.

