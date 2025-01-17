Left Menu

Russia and Iran Forge New Strategic Path in Moscow Summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and sign a strategic partnership treaty. This meeting focuses on enhancing bilateral ties and comes amid concerns from Western nations about possible defense cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Updated: 17-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:58 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Moscow for high-stakes discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The culmination of these talks is set to be the signing of a strategic partnership treaty, aimed at deepening defense cooperation, a move likely to unsettle Western powers.

This visit marks Pezeshkian's first since he assumed the presidency last July and comes as the Kremlin highlights its strengthening ties with Tehran. 'Iran is an important partner for us with which we are developing multifaceted cooperation,' Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declared, underscoring the growing alliances against U.S. influences.

The summit unfolds amid Moscow's efforts to bolster ties with nations such as North Korea and China. Despite not expected to include a mutual defense clause, the 20-year Russia-Iran agreement is bound to raise concerns in the West. Meanwhile, Moscow denies receiving Iranian missiles but acknowledges cooperation in sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

