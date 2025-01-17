Left Menu

Hungarian Anti-corruption Chief Denies Allegations Amid Office Search

The head of Hungary's Integrity Authority, Ferenc Biro, denies accusations of misappropriating EU funds after authorities conducted a search of his office. Created in 2022 to address EU rule-of-law conflicts, the Authority requested more power. Allegations involve misuse of cars and abuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:05 IST
  • Hungary

The head of Hungary's anti-corruption office, tasked with rooting out fraud in EU fund allocation, has denied allegations of misappropriation and abuse of power following an office search by authorities on Thursday.

Ferenc Biro, leader of the Integrity Authority, is charged with misusing nearly 14 million forints by renting two company cars, including one used by his wife, and improperly restricting the powers of his deputies, according to the chief prosecutor's office.

Biro, formerly with PricewaterhouseCoopers, rejected the accusations, claiming an attack on him aims to undermine the Authority. He emphasized the Authority's demand for greater prosecutorial powers to tackle rule-of-law issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

