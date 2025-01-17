Hungarian Anti-corruption Chief Denies Allegations Amid Office Search

The head of Hungary's anti-corruption office, tasked with rooting out fraud in EU fund allocation, has denied allegations of misappropriation and abuse of power following an office search by authorities on Thursday.

Ferenc Biro, leader of the Integrity Authority, is charged with misusing nearly 14 million forints by renting two company cars, including one used by his wife, and improperly restricting the powers of his deputies, according to the chief prosecutor's office.

Biro, formerly with PricewaterhouseCoopers, rejected the accusations, claiming an attack on him aims to undermine the Authority. He emphasized the Authority's demand for greater prosecutorial powers to tackle rule-of-law issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)