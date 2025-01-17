Left Menu

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, claimed at least four lives and injured several others, damaging an educational facility. Authorities reported significant damage, including two five-story buildings, with one catching fire. The strike followed warnings of potential attacks from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulted in at least four fatalities and considerable destruction on Friday. The attack targeted an educational facility in the southern-central city, regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed.

Five individuals sustained injuries, three critically, following the explosions that ignited one of two damaged five-storey buildings. The regional governor shared updates on social media platform Telegram, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.

The strikes reverberated across Kryvyi Rih after a prior warning from Ukraine's air force about potential missile threats launched from Crimea. As of now, Russia, in its third year of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has not commented on the attack, which also struck the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

