Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kryvyi Rih
A Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, claimed at least four lives and injured several others, damaging an educational facility. Authorities reported significant damage, including two five-story buildings, with one catching fire. The strike followed warnings of potential attacks from Russian-occupied Crimea.
A deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulted in at least four fatalities and considerable destruction on Friday. The attack targeted an educational facility in the southern-central city, regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed.
Five individuals sustained injuries, three critically, following the explosions that ignited one of two damaged five-storey buildings. The regional governor shared updates on social media platform Telegram, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.
The strikes reverberated across Kryvyi Rih after a prior warning from Ukraine's air force about potential missile threats launched from Crimea. As of now, Russia, in its third year of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has not commented on the attack, which also struck the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
