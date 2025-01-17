Amit Shah Advocates In-Absentia Trials for National Security Fugitives
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, called for initiating in absentia trials against fugitives who have eluded justice in national security cases for a prolonged period.
Reviewing the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Madhya Pradesh, Shah underscored the necessity of a robust legal aid system to ensure justice for the underprivileged while highlighting the importance of requisite training for legal representatives.
Shah also pressed for a strict adherence to fund utilization under the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System and urged continuous monitoring and effective use of forensic science resources in the state.
