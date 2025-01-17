Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates In-Absentia Trials for National Security Fugitives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized initiating in absentia trials for fugitives linked to national security cases. He reviewed the implementation of new criminal laws and stressed the importance of strong legal aid systems, proper fund utilization, and forensic science advancements in Madhya Pradesh.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, called for initiating in absentia trials against fugitives who have eluded justice in national security cases for a prolonged period.

Reviewing the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Madhya Pradesh, Shah underscored the necessity of a robust legal aid system to ensure justice for the underprivileged while highlighting the importance of requisite training for legal representatives.

Shah also pressed for a strict adherence to fund utilization under the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System and urged continuous monitoring and effective use of forensic science resources in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

