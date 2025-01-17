Israel's Security Cabinet Recommends Ceasefire in Gaza
Israel's security Cabinet has recommended a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which suggests the release of hostages. The decision awaits approval from the full Cabinet and, once passed, the ceasefire could commence as early as Sunday with the first hostages being released.
Updated: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST
- Israel
Israel's security Cabinet has taken a significant step toward peace by recommending a ceasefire that would halt current hostilities in Gaza.
The proposed agreement includes the release of dozens of hostages currently held by militants in the region.
According to the prime minister's office, the full Cabinet must now approve the deal. If passed, the ceasefire could begin as soon as Sunday, with the first hostages expected to be released the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
