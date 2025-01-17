Left Menu

Israel's Security Cabinet Recommends Ceasefire in Gaza

Israel's security Cabinet has recommended a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which suggests the release of hostages. The decision awaits approval from the full Cabinet and, once passed, the ceasefire could commence as early as Sunday with the first hostages being released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST
Israel's Security Cabinet Recommends Ceasefire in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's security Cabinet has taken a significant step toward peace by recommending a ceasefire that would halt current hostilities in Gaza.

The proposed agreement includes the release of dozens of hostages currently held by militants in the region.

According to the prime minister's office, the full Cabinet must now approve the deal. If passed, the ceasefire could begin as soon as Sunday, with the first hostages expected to be released the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025