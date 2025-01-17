Deadly Feud: Neighboor's Vendetta Turns Tragic in Chendamangalam

A shocking incident unfolded in Chendamangalam near North Paravur as police recorded the arrest of Rithu Jayan, implicated in the murder of three family members. The victims included two women, highlighting the gravity of the neighborhood dispute.

The accused, a 28-year-old local resident, faced a dramatic reception at the court premises where local residents attempted to attack him. However, authorities managed to control the situation. The victims, tragically succumbed to their injuries, were identified as Venu (65), his spouse Usha (62), and their daughter Vinisha (32).

Vinisha's husband, Jithin Bose, is recovering from severe injuries at a Kochi hospital. The grim altercation was reportedly the culmination of a personal vendetta harbored by Jayan, who allegedly attacked with a bike silencer and knives. Despite previous complaints against Jayan, police confirmed he was not influenced by drugs or mental disorders.

