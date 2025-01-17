Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute: Familial Violence Erupts in Latur

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a land dispute led to the murder of a 50-year-old man and his son by family members. Three individuals were swiftly arrested, showcasing the severity of the familial conflict over ancestral land, resulting in loss and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic land dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district turned fatal when a man and his 22-year-old son were killed by relatives, police reported on Friday. The incident exposes the severe consequences of familial land conflicts.

Police made quick arrests of three suspects within an hour of the attack in Oosturi village. Assistant police inspector Praveen Rathod confirmed that the victims, Suresh Annappa Birajdar and his son, were attacked by Suresh's siblings while working on their farm.

Victims were assaulted with sticks and stones, resulting in Suresh's instant death, while his son Sahil succumbed later at a hospital. Ganesh Birajdar, another son, is still in hospital. The accused trio has been booked under severe charges and is in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

