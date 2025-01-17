Real Estate Scandal Rocks Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate has attached more than 140 immovable assets valued at approximately Rs 300 crore, linked to a money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This marks a significant escalation in the investigation surrounding land allotment irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

According to the agency's statement, Siddaramaiah allegedly wielded his political influence to secure compensation for 14 sites in his wife Smt. BM Parvathi's name, in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA. This compensation was significantly undervalued at Rs 3,24,700 but was issued in the form of prime locality sites worth an estimated Rs 56 crore.

Additionally, former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh's role has been highlighted as ''instrumental'' in facilitating these illegal allocations to Parvathi. The probe continues to unravel deeper ties within the real estate business involving the implicated individuals.

